Cowboys' 2024 receiving TDs leader named potential NFL trade deadline asset
The Dallas Cowboys have been identified as a team to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with the team expected to make a move to address its issues on the defensive side of the ball.
But while the Cowboys are likely buyers, the team has assets that could also be on the move.
Todd Archer of ESPN recently discussed some of the Cowboys players who could be traded ahead of the deadline, with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who led the team in receiving touchdowns in 2024, named a potential candidate.
Tolbert was the team's WR2 last season, but has seen a decreased role this season with the addition of George Pickens in the offseason.
"He is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season," Archer wrote. "Ryan Flournoy has come on at receiver to the point where he could take the No. 3 or 4 role that Tolbert currently holds.
"But the Cowboys would need to be careful about making such a move because an injury to Lamb or Pickens would leave them very vulnerable if they moved on from Tolbert."
Last season, Tolbert recorded career highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (610), and touchdowns (7). This year, however, he has just 14 catches for 172 yards and a score through the first two months of the season.
A fresh start and more opportunity for Tolbert could be a move that benefits both sides.
Jalen Tolbert's trade value
Archer predicts Tolbert would command a Day 3 seelection -- "fifth-, sixth- or seventh-round pick" -- in return.
"Last season, Tolbert led the Cowboys in touchdown catches (seven) but his opportunities have diminished greatly behind receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams," Archer notes.
Tolbert joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of South Alabama.
Throughout the first four years of his NFL career, Tolbert has hauled in 83 catches for 991 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games, with 26 starts.
