Cowboys expected to make NFL trade deadline move for 'realistic playoff push'
The Dallas Cowboys have been a hot topic of conversation leading up to the NFL trade deadline, and everyone knows the team is actively looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball.
Of course, there is still one game to play in Week 9 before the deadline comes on Tuesday, November 4, and there has been some discussion about how the result could impact Jerry Jones and the front office's plans.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, it won't. Schultz doesn't believe that a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football will stop the Cowboys from making a trade, and it won't turn the team from buyers to sellers.
MORE: Jerry Jones spits in face of Cowboys fans concerned with putrid defense
Then, he made a bold prediction that the Cowboys can make a "realistic playoff push" in the second half of the season if they are able to turn the defense around.
“If I look at Dallas realistically and the state of the NFC East and really the NFC as a whole, there’s still a massive window for them to make a playoff push, even with another loss," Schultz said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's appearance on GBAG Nation.
"I wouldn’t say they’re gonna be sellers. I don’t think they’re gonna be huge buyers, but I do think a move is going to be made on the defensive side of the ball.”
MORE: Even ESPN NBA shows are talking Cowboys & dunking on America's Team's defense
Seeing some rare optimism surrounding the Cowboys is a nice change of pace from the standard "sky is falling" coverage that we've seen following the team, and it's a dose of reality. It's a long season, so there is still time for the team and its defense to get their act together.
Whether it actually happens is another story, but in the wise words of Lloyd Christmas, "You're telling me there's a chance…"
