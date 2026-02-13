Dallas Cowboys Add 31-Year-Old NFL Vet to Revamped Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff has been generating some buzz and excitement to kick off the NFL offseason, with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker leading to a new approach.

Since the hiring of Parker, Dallas has been making a shift from bringing in longtime coaching retreads to focusing on some of the up-and-comers in the coaching ranks.

That is once again the case with the team's latest hire.

On Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported that the team has hired Las Vegas Raiders quality control coach Kyle Fuller as its new assistant offensive line and quality control coach.

Seattle Seahawks center Kyle Fuller against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fuller, who is just 31 years old, is replacing assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung Jr., who joined former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff. He played for six teams throughout his professional career.

Fuller was drafted by the Houston Texans in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and had brief stints with the then Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL.

After ending his playing career, Fuller joined the North Carolina Tar Heels as a graduate assistant in 2024 before spending a year in the same role with the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Last season was Fuller's first as an NFL assistant.

While Fuller's role is on the offensive side of the ball, it highlight's the team's dedication to bringing in young staffers who can build for the future, which shows that Brian Schottenheimer could finally be in full control of building his coaching staff around him.

NFL Seattle Seahawks center Kyle Fuller | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

