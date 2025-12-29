New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft takes unexpected turn in Round 1

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from NFL playoff contention in Week 16, and with just one week to go in the season, it's almost time to officially turn the page to NFL draft season.

For the Cowboys, it's going to be an interesting time, with two first-round picks in their arsenal.

Dallas needs to desperately address issues on the defensive side of the ball, which has led to a majority of mock drafts predicting the Cowboys will double-down on defense in the first round of the 2026 draft.

MORE: Latest Cowboys rumor indicates team is 'destined' to make much-needed change

But sometimes it's nice to buck the trend, and that's exactly what Nick Merriam of CFB HQ did in his latest mock draft, with the Cowboys making a surprising selection with their second pick.

Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano waits for the play against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After addressing an obvious need in the secondary, the Cowboys then turn to the offensive side of the ball to bring in some extra protection for Dak Prescott.

A closer look at the Cowboys' first-round projections can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys-Giants opening Week 18 odds strongly favor great end to season

Pick No. 14: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As much as the front seven gets criticized, the secondary has been a bigger problem for Dallas. That’s why they go for Mansoor Delane from LSU with their first pick in this mock. He could replace Trevon Diggs, who has struggled in 2025.

Parting ways with Diggs in the offseason would save significant cap space for the Cowboys.

"The Cowboys’ cornerback room needs more depth and athleticism," Merriam wrote. "A corner who shut down some of the SEC’s best wide receivers in 2025 should have the necessary traits."

Delane joins DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel, forming what could be a solid trio. Still, they’ll need to do something about their safety position, which is a mess.

MORE: Top 3 Cowboys set for free agency who shouldn't be re-signed

Pick No. 21: Spencer Fano, offensive tackle, Utah

Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While it may not be the conventional pick, Fano makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys at the end of Round 1. Not only is he one of the best players available, but it gives the team some flexibility along the offensive line.

"Terence Steele has played admirably for the Cowboys, but there could be a better long-term plan for the right tackle position," the mock states. "Fano would have the opportunity to develop his frame before starting in Dallas."

Dallas would save $8.75 million if Steele is released or traded before June 1. As a post-June 1 cut or trade, the team would save a whopping $14 million.

Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat