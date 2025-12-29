Latest Cowboys rumor indicates team is 'destined' to make much-needed change

The Dallas Cowboys have one game remaining in the 2025-26 campaign, with no chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. However, there is still a lot on the line for the team entering Week 18.

When the Cowboys take the field against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, there will be several players competing for their jobs in 2026, for big contracts in the offseason, or, in the case of some coaches, their jobs.

No one's seat is hotter than that of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has been under scrutiny all season.

MORE: Cowboys-Giants opening Week 18 odds strongly favor great end to season

The Cowboys' defense has been abysmal, and Jerry Jones has been open about his frustration with how the unit has performed under Eberflus' direction. Now, even with a strong performance in the season finale, it appears Eberflus will be on the outs.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Cowboys are "destined to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, after a disastrous reunion year."

Fans have been urging the team to move on from Eberflus for the entire year, with it becoming clear early in the season that the scheme did not line up with the star players' strengths. It didn't help that Micah Parsons was traded before the season, but Eberflus still failed to produce a game plan that provided Dak Prescott and the offense with the support it needed all year.

MORE: Cowboys-Giants Week 18 date, start time & TV info announced

We'll have to see how the Cowboys' defense performs in the season finale against a putrid New York Giants team.

Kickoff for the NFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 defensive ranks

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Total Defense: Ranked No. 30, allowing 376.8 yards per game and 56 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: Ranked No. 32, allowing 253.6 passing yards per game and a league-high 33 passing touchdowns.

Rushing Defense: Ranked No. 20, allowing 123.3 rushing yards per game and 23 rushing touchdowns, the second most in the league.

Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat