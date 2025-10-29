Cowboys-Cardinals announcer assignment draws Dallas legend in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will be aiming to get back into the win column in Week 9 of the NFL season when the team welcomes the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium for a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football.
Dallas hopes to regain momentum entering its bye week and ahead of the NFL trade deadline, where the team is expected to be active players.
For Week 9, Dallas fans will be hearing a familiar voice on the broadcast with Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman on the call, along with Joe Buck.
Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will provide updates from the sideline throughout the game.
If Aikman and Buck aren't your cup of tea, the football gods are looking out for you because there will be a Manningcast simulcast for the game with Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and some high-profile guests sharing their thoughts throughout the night.
Entering Week 9, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point favorites at home over the visiting Cardinals, while the over/under is set for a whopping 54.5 total points.
Let's take a look at all of the information you need for Week 9 against Arizona can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Cardinals announcer pairing & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 54.5
