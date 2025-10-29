Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 9 betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys will be featured in prime time this week as they host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
Arizona has dominated Dallas in recent years, winning seven of the last eight games. Dak Prescott has managed just one win over the Cards, which was in 2017.
MORE: Jerry Jones crafts incredible word salad about adding LB at NFL trade deadline
A win would do wonders for the morale in Big D, so let’s see who is favored and check out what the Cowboys have to do to pull this one out.
Cowboys favored at home vs Cardinals
Despite the feeling of doom surrounding the franchise, the Cowboys enter this week as slight favorites.
Spread: Dallas -2.5
O/U: 54.5
ML: DAL -135
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Dallas offense has to help defense in Week 9
Much has been made of the Dallas defense this season, and rightfully so. The Cowboys have been one of the worst defenses in the NFL under new coordinator Matt Eberflus, and their latest outing might have been the most deflating.
Making matters worse is the sudden health concerns for the secondary. At midweek, Markquese Bell is the only healthy safety, leaving them with few options this weekend.
MORE: 3 safeties the Dallas Cowboys could sign to help ailing secondary
To help the defense out, the Cowboys offense has to control the clock. They were unable to do so against the Broncos, but that has to change in Week 9.
While Prescott will be vital to the success of the offense, it’s Javonte Williams who they really need. If Williams can move the chains on the ground, the Cowboys could minimize the time the defense is on the field, which is the only way they pull out a win over the Cardinals.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI—
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup highlights team's quick downfall
NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys stuck looking up as team enters Week 9
3 safeties the Dallas Cowboys could sign to help ailing secondary
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uni for Halloween