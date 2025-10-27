Cowboys Country

Injury update very concerning for Cowboys at key defensive position

The Dallas Cowboys defense could have even more issues to deal with in Week 9 due to injuries.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark and cornerback Trikweze Bridges react in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos.
Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark and cornerback Trikweze Bridges react in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Week 8 was a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys, who were blown out by the Denver Broncos on the road.

Dallas went into this game with a suspect defense, which was only made worse due to injuries. With Juanyeh Thomas and Donovan Wilson out, the Cowboys were starting Markquese Bell and undrafted rookie Alijah Clark at safety.

MORE: Cowboys' NFL Draft history proves front office fumbled major offseason move

During the game, Clark suffered a rib injury which made the situation even worse. The Cowboys turned to cornerback Reddy Stewart, who had to fill in at safety. Now with their attention turned to Week 9, things are still looking bleak at safety.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Clark is likely to miss the game against the Arizona Cardinals. He said they were hopeful Wilson could return, but Thomas' status was still up in the air.

All this is in addition to key starter Malik Hooker being placed on the injured reserve with a toe injury.

Even when healthy, the Cowboys safety position is a question mark

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson celebrates after making an interception against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson celebrates after making an interception against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys defense is 31st in the NFL in passing yards surrendered and last in touchdown passes given up. Even before the injuries took place, their ability to stop the long ball was an issue.

Week 2 was a prime example when they gave up 450 passing yards and three touchdowns to Russell Wilson in their 40-37 win over the New York Giants in overtime. Throughout that game, the cornerbacks were struggling to keep up with the New York receivers and the deep help from safeties was nowhere to be found.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to make shocking move to spark defensive revival

Two weeks later, the secondary was carved up by Romeo Doubs in their 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers. Doubs has four touchdowns all season, three of which came in that game when the Dallas secondary left him open all game.

With the NFL trade deadline coming up, all eyes have been on a pass rusher as a target for the Cowboys, but a safety wouldn't be a bad idea. Especially with the recent injuries.

