Cowboys assistant to get unique NFL draft insight with all-star coaching gig

The Dallas Cowboys are in full offseason mode as the team searches for a new defensive coordinator. Once a coordinator is in place, the team can turn its attention to finding talent to fit the new scheme in NFL free agency and the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

When it comes to the draft process, the Cowboys will have some unique insight into some of the prospects who will be available, thanks to some coaching news that surfaced on Thursday afternoon.

The East-West Shrine Bowl announced its coaches for each squad, with Cowboys tight end coach Lunda Wells getting the call to serve as head coach of the West team.

Wells will be coaching against Marquice Williams, who is the special teams coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

While there is no marquee player like the 2025 game with Shedeur Sanders in attendance, there will be some intriguing talent on both sides of the ball.

The 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl will be held on Tuesday, January 27, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, which is the Cowboys' headquarters. The game will air on the NFL Network, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

A full look at the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl participants can be seen below.

2026 East-West Shrine Bowl participants

The East-West Shrine logo at midfield during the Shrine Bowl | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QUARTERBACK

Joe Fagnano, UConn

Mark Gronowski, Iowa

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Miller Moss, Louisville

RUNNING BACK

Max Bredeson, Michigan (FB)

Kentrel Bullock, South Alabama

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Dean Connors, Houston

CJ Donaldson Jr., Ohio State

Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Roman Hemby, Indiana

Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

Riley Nowakowski, Indiana (FB)

Chip Trayanum, Toledo

WIDE RECEIVER

Dillon Bell, Georgia

Skyler Bell, UConn

Malik Benson, Oregon

Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas

Chris Hilton Jr., LSU

Kendrick Law, Kentucky

Chase Roberts, BYU

Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida

Zavion Thomas, LSU

Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word

Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Colbie Young, Georgia

TIGHT END

Dallen Bentley, Utah

Jack Endries, Texas

Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

Lake McRee, USC

Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

Bauer Sharp, LSU

Seydou Traore, Mississippi State

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Chris Adams, Memphis

Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern

Travis Burke, Memphis

Jager Burton, Kentucky

DJ Campbell, Texas

Pat Coogan, Indiana

Anez Cooper, Miami

Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA

Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan

Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

Micah Morris, Georgia

James Neal III, Iowa State

Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Pete Nygra, Louisville

Brian Parker II, Duke

Diego Pounds, Mississippi

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Keagen Trost, Missouri

Dillon Wade, Auburn

Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Jayden Williams, Mississippi

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

David Blay Jr., Miami

DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State

Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

David Gusta, Kentucky

Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Jackie Marshall, Baylor

Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Albert Regis, Texas A&M

Landon Robinson, Navy

Gary Smith III, UCLA

James Thompson Jr., Illinois

EDGE RUSHER

Ethan Burke, Texas

George Gumbs Jr., Florida

Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern

Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico

Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma

Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Anthony Lucas, USC

Patrick Payton, LSU

Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Tyreak Sapp, Florida

Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

Wesley Williams, Duke

LINEBACKER

Lander Barton, Utah

Wesley Bissainthe, Miami

Jaden Dugger, Louisiana

Eric Gentry, USC

Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (Ohio)

Red Murdock, Buffalo

Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Karson Sharar, Iowa

West Weeks, LSU

Taurean York, Texas A&M

CORNERBACK

Marcus Allen, North Carolina

Brent Austin, Cal

Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

Andre Fuller, Toledo

Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas

Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech

Domani Jackson, Alabama

Devon Marshall, N.C. State

Avery Smith, Toledo

DeVonta Smith, Notre Dame

Jarod Washington, South Carolina State

Ceyair Wright, Nebraska

SAFETY

Austin Brown, Wisconsin

Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

Jalen Huskey, Maryland

Dalton Johnson, Arizona

Louis Moore, Indiana

Ahmaad Moses, SMU

Myles Rowser, Arizona State

Miles Scott, Illinois

DQ Smith, South Carolina

Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

SPECIALISTS

Tommy Doman, Florida (P)

Tyler Duzansky, Penn State (LS)

Garrison Grimes, BYU (LS)

Trey Smack, Florida (K)

Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (P)

Dominic Zvada, Michigan (K)

