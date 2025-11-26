Cowboys elevate former starting cornerback to active roster for Week 13

Entering their Week 13 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves once again dealing with injuries at the cornerback position.

Second-year player Caelen Carson, who has steadily improved in each of his five games this season, is dealing with a hamstring injury. That has him listed as questionable ahead of the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the defending AFC champions.

As a precaution, the Cowboys will go into this game with an extra cornerback on their game day roster. It was reported on Wednesday that they are elevating Corey Ballentine from the practice squad for Week 13.

This is the third time this season Ballentine has been elevated, which is the maximum allowed for practice squad players. The first was in Week 1 while he was a member of the New England Patriots' practice squad. He appeared in that game and recorded one tackle.

He was released in late September, then quickly signed with the Cowboys. Ballentine was elevated once in Dallas, ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. He again logged just one tackle, giving him two on the season.

Former late-round pick developed into a brief starter for NFC contender

Green Bay Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine celebrates his interception against the Minnesota Vikings. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Originally a sixth-round pick out of Washburn by the New York Giants in 2019, Ballentine has played for six franchises. His longest tenure was with Green Bay, where he appeared in 37 games with seven starts. In 2023, he appeared in 14 games, starting in six, and recorded 43 tackles, seven pass defenses, and one interception.

This year, Ballentine spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the Packers during the offseason. He was released by Green Bay on August 26 before signing in New England.

