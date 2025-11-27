Cowboys vs Chiefs announcer pairing & referee assignment for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys officially ring in the holiday season to kick off Week 13 as part of the NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader throughout the day. Dallas will be taking the field at AT&T Stadium in the late-afternoon slot.
Dallas welcomes Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs to town for the highly anticipated showdown, which will be airing on CBS.
It's a crucial game for both teams and will dictate the direction each goes for the final stretch of the season.
The Cowboys enter the game as slight 3.5-point underdogs at home, while the over/under is set for 51.5 total points, so if the folks in Las Vegas are correct, we will be in for a high-flying showdown.
It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion as the Cowboys aim to keep the momentum rolling, but several others will be a part of the Thanksgiving viewing experience.
The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.
Cowboys vs. Chiefs, Week 13 announcer pairing
Thursday evening's game between the Cowboys and Chiefs will feature CBS Sports' A-Team on the call. The legendary Jim Nantz will provide play-by-play, while Cowboys legend Tony Romo will provide color commentary.
Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline throughout the game.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Chiefs, Week 13 referee assignment
John Hussey and his crew get Sunday's duties between the Cowboys and Panthers. Hussey has been in the NFL since 2002, serving as a line judge until 2015, when he became a head referee.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
