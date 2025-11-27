ESPN NFL analyst has ugly prediction for Cowboys defense vs Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys return to action in Week 13 of the NFL regular season with the team's annual Thanksgiving showdown. The team will take the field in the late-afternoon slot, welcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to town.

Entering Thursday's game, the Cowboys have a lot of momentum, but not everyone is buying into the team's new and improved defense.

During an episode of ESPN's Get Up, the Cowboys' defense received a bit of a reality check regarding the calibert of opponents the team has faced during its brief two-game winning streak.

Those opponents? The Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes and company will be a much different test.

If ESPN analyst Joe Fortenbaugh is correct with his forecast for the Cowboys defense, it could be an ugly day at AT&T Stadium.

Defense could return to Earth

.@JoeFortenbaugh says the Cowboys' defense is "improved, but they are going to get torched today" by the Chiefs 😬 pic.twitter.com/3JhwD0qg6j — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 27, 2025

"Improved, but they're going to get torched today," Fortenbaugh said. "Last two weeks, you mentioned Chip Kelly gets fired, and the Eagles, three touchdowns on their opening three drives. They were cooking, but Dallas played a lot of zone coverage there. That's what you want to do against Jalen Hurts. He's good against man. He's not good against zone. That's not going to work today.

"One of the small bets that flies under everyone's radar that's been bet up this week in Vegas, Mahomes completions, 23 and a half. They're taking over money. Why? He's just going to sit there and nickel and dime them down in the field throughout the course of the day. While he's doing that, he's going to be keeping Prescott and the Dallas offense on the sidelines. The defense is going to get touched up today. It doesn't mean they're as bad as they were. Certainly means they're not as good as we've seen these last two weeks."

Hopefully Fortenbaugh's prediction is not correct, or else it's going to be a spoiled holiday for the Cowboys faithful. But if there is any silver lining, everyone can stuff their face with Thanksgiving leftovers to feast away their sorrows.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, so we will find out in a matter of hours whether the prediction comes true.

