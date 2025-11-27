Cowboys vs Chiefs, NFL Week 13: Start time, live stream, TV channel

It's Thanksgiving Day, which means friends, family, food, and Dallas Cowboys football.

This year, the Cowboys will host the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Thursday afternoon game. Kansas City comes in with a record of 6-5, but is just 1-2 over the past three weeks.

Dallas, on the other hand, is coming in off their best performance of the season. They improved to 5-5-1 with a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, which was their second consecutive victory. They look to maintain that momentum in front of a national audience, and we have all the information needed to catch the action.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are slight underdogs at home, which was the case in Week 12 against the Eagles. Let's check out those odds as well as the start time and channel information.

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Chiefs Online

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and quarterback Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after the Cowboys' victory. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

