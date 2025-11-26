Cowboys Roundup: Cowboys & Chiefs eye NFL record, Dallas unstoppable at home vs KC

Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to Thanksgiving Eve, so in approximately 24 hours, the team will return to the field for a high-profile matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas is riding some momentum after pulling off two straight wins to keep the Cowboys' narrow NFL Playoff hopes alive.

The good news for Dallas is that despite a short week, the team has avoided any serious injuries piling up. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton is expected to miss the game, but the good news is the team has a strong backup in Nate Thomas.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While we wait to see what the next day brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media.

Cowboys & Chiefs eye NFL record

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Cowboys and Chiefs on Thanksgiving evening is one of the biggest holiday games in recent memory, and there are high hopes from the league that the game could set new records. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why the big game could break television records.

"This Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and the Chiefs may very well set an NFL record. The record for the most-watched Thanksgiving game ever was set by the Cowboys and Giants in 2022; it had 42.1 million viewers. Dallas won that game 28-20 after trailing 13-7 at halftime. CeeDee Lamb had 106 yards receiving, while Ezekiel Elliott had 92 yards on the ground. Both Kansas City and Dallas are sitting as the 10th seed in the AFC & NFC. The Chiefs are 6-and-5, while the Cowboys are 5-5-1, both looking up at the playoffs, but after both teams had come back wins against two of the better teams in the league, this game is setting up to maybe break records."

Dallas unstoppable at home vs KC

The last time the Cowboys lost to the Chiefs at home was 50 years ago.

They are 5-0 in their last five home games against the Chiefs.

Let's hope the streak continues. pic.twitter.com/QTkIgxGt9Z — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) November 26, 2025

The Cowboys have had an impressive streak against Kansas City at home, and will hope to keep the wins coming as the momentum continues to build.

