Cowboys' defense may get Christmas gift after Commanders RB news

The Dallas Cowboys will be playing for pride in Week 17, when they make the trip to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, for a Christmas matinee against the Washington Commanders.

Dallas was officially eliminated from the NFL playoff race last weekend, but they can try to bounce back with a strong performance against a division rival on the big stage.

Of course, this season has been dictated by the team's defensive failures. The Cowboys' inability to get stops has left the offense hanging out to try, and has wasted an MVP-caliber season from Dak Prescott, who has been desperate for any support.

However, the matchup against the Commanders presents a perfect opportunity for the unit to show it has some fight.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Not only will Matt Eberflus and the defense be drawing up schemes to stop third-string journeyman Josh Johnson, who is starting in place of an injured Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, but the Commanders may be without another key offensive playmaker.

Just a few hours before kickoff, the Commanders announced running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. as a late addition to the injury report. Rodriguez is officially listed as questionable due to an illness.

This season, Rodriguez has carried the ball 96 times for 435 yards and five touchdowns. Rodriguez has seen double-digit carries in five of Washington's last six games.

Now that Washington is starting a third-string quarterback and may be without one of their top rushers, there is no excuse for the Cowboys' defense to not come up big. We would have to consider that a true Christmas miracle.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 defensive ranks

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Total Defense: Ranked No. 29, allowing 374.9 yards per game and 45 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: Ranked No. 32, allowing 254.8 passing yards per game and a league-high 31 passing touchdowns.

Rushing Defense: Ranked No. 18, allowing 120.1 rushing yards per game and 19 rushing touchdowns, the second most in the league.

