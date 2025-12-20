Cowboys predicted to trade for All-Pro pass-rusher during offseason

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season hasn't gone as expected, as they enter Week 16 with a record of 6-7-1. Despite boasting a high-powered offense, the Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, which has held them back.

Their issues on that side of the ball will be the focal point during the offseason as Dallas must find multiple building blocks. Fortunately, they have some cap space to play with, as well as two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

While most mocks have Dallas adding two defenders with those selections, James Fragoza of Pro Football Sports Network is predicting a trade. He has the Cowboys sending their second pick in Round 1, as well as a third-rounder in 2027, to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

"Maxx Crosby’s frustrations have finally started to come out, and if he ever wants to play meaningful football in January, he’ll need a fresh start. The Raiders grant him just that, as the Cowboys use their newfound draft capital to land an elite pass rusher (didn’t they use to have one of those?)." - Fragoza

Dallas was linked to Crosby ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but a move never came to fruition. Instead, they sent a first-round pick in 2027 and their 2026 second-rounder to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Should they land Crosby as well, the Cowboys would have two All-Pro defenders on the defensive line, which would be a huge step in the right direction.

Cowboys add elite playmaker on offense as well in 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon

While Fragoza has the Cowboys making a move for Crosby with their second pick, he uses the first selection to add another playmaker on offense.

At No. 14 overall, he predicts Dallas will choose USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. He doesn't say if he believes Lemon will replace George Pickens, or give Dallas three potentially elite wideouts. Either way, Lemon is someone who could make a major impact, especially when it comes to making plays after the catch.

