Cowboys DBs face tough Week 15 task against superstar aiming for bounceback

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to keep their season alive in Week 15, with another primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football. Dallas will be welcoming the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium for the crucial game.

While the Cowboys' secondary has struggled all season, it will need to find some extra reinforcements, potentially with Trevon Diggs, as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson carries a chip on his shoulder.

Jefferson has been limited in recent weeks, hauling in just two catches for 11 yards in Week 14 and two catches for four yards a week ago.

The Vikings superstar is widely regarded as one of the top pass-catchers in the league, but inconsistent play at quarterback has limited his success. When Minnesota comes to town, Jefferson will have one goal on his mind, and it's not what you may expect.

According to Jefferson, all he cares about is getting the win.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“I’d rather win and not get the ball than lose and not get the ball,” Jefferson said, via Pro Football Talk. “As long as we’re winning, this team is coming in here with a smile on our face, and we have the confidence to continue on and better ourselves, and make sure that we continue this feeling, that’s the main objective.”

This season, Jefferson has hauled in 64 catches for 810 yards and just two touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys' secondary woes

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This season, the Cowboys' secondary has struggled to stay healthy, and it has shown on the field. Through 14 games, the Cowboys rank No. 31 in the league, allowing 255.2 passing yards per game and a league-high 29 passing touchdowns.

Keeping Jefferson in check will be key to the Cowboys' chances of pulling off the win at home.

There is some good news for the Dallas defense, however, with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs expected to play as he nears his return from the injured reserve list.

