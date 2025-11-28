Cowboys secondary avoids another disaster with Malik Hooker injury update
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been plagued by injuries throughout the 2025-26 NFL campaign, but has finally begun getting closer to full strength.
With All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs nearing his return to the field after missing time due to a knee injury, everything was going right. Then, during the team's Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs, starting safety Malik Hooker was having some injury issues that forced him to miss action
On Friday, however, head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared some good news.
According to Coach Schotty, Hooker was dealing with back spasms on Thursday afternoon, but with a full week until the team's Week 14 showdown with the Detroit Lions, he should be good to go.
"We’ll monitor him," Schottenheimer told the media. "The guys have today and tomorrow off. It’s been a short 11 days, but he should be fine."
Earlier this season, Hooker was forced to miss four games due to a toe injury, so it's great to see he will not be forced to miss any additional time, especially with a lack of depth at safety.
Add Diggs back into the mix, and this will be the healthiest the Dallas secondary has been in nearly two years. Everything is heading in the right direction for Dallas as it enters December.
The Cowboys will need a full strength secondary in Week 14 with Jared Goff and the high-flying Lions offense on the schedule. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chiefs is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The legendary Al Michaels will provide play-by-play commentary, while Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the game analyst. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.
