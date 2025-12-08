Cowboys playoff chances spiral further as new odds paint harsh reality

The Dallas Cowboys' three-game winning streak came to a halt in Week 14 when they were unable to deliver a much-needed win over the Detroit Lions.

Dallas fell to 6-6-1 with the loss, which feels deflating. It’s still an encouraging sign for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has handled adversity all season and got them through their toughest stretch with a 2-1 record. That included wins against both teams that competed in the most recent Super Bowl.

Still, the loss to Detroit was damaging to not only their morale, but also their chances of making it into the postseason. The odds of making it fell to 9% after the loss, then the Cowboys got nearly no help on Sunday.

Now, they enter Monday with even worse odds. According to The Athletic’s NFL playoff simulator, Dallas has just a 7% chance of making it to the postseason.

If Dallas wins all four of their games, their chances increase, but remain under 50% at just 42%.

Cowboys can still get help on Monday night

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the field after a game against the Detroit Lions. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

With the NFC stacked in the Wild-Card race, the best shot for Dallas to get in might be to win the NFC East.

That felt impossible a few weeks ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a two-game losing streak, which began with their loss to the Cowboys. They play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, an 8-4 team fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC.

If the Eagles lose and fall to 8-5, the Cowboys’ odds increase 10% entering Week 15 and to 54% if they win out.

The harsh reality is that Dallas is on the brink of being eliminated, but considering their 3-5-1 start, the fact that they’re still fighting this late in the season as a huge testament to their mental toughness.

