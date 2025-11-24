Cowboys defensive line may get lifeline vs Chiefs on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have a quick turnaround after a massive win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, with a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs set to take place at AT&T Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Dallas will be looking to keep its momentum going after the big win, which was sparked by a strong showing on the defensive side of the ball in the second half.

On Thursday, the Cowboys have an opportunity to keep that dominance in the trenches going after unfortunate injury news to the Chiefs offensive line.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs opening Week 13 odds foreshadow Thanksgiving hurdle

On Monday, it was reported that Chiefs star guard Trey Smith could miss the game due to lower leg injuries. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Smith is " dealing both high- and low-ankle sprains."

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The news bodes well for Cowboys defensive tackles Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, and Kenny Clark, who have been on a tear since the NFL trade deadline.

On Sunday evening, Williams recorded a career-high 8 pressures, while Odighizuwa had a crucial sack for the team.

If the Cowboys' defense can continue to roll and give Dak Prescott and the explosive offense the support it needs, the team could be set up for a run in a crucial part of the regular season. While the Cowboys' playoff hopes remain on life support, the team is trending in the right direction over the course of the last two weeks.

We'll have to see if that can continue as the team aims to deliver a holiday miracle.

MORE: ESPN host makes bold prediction for Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys unexpected win vs. Eagles in Week 12

4 big takeaways from Cowboys unbelievable comeback win vs. Eagles in Week 12

NFC East power rankings Week 13: Cowboys soaring following massive win vs. Eagles

Cowboys facing serious conversation about CeeDee Lamb amid George Pickens' breakout

Cowboys' Dak Prescott has clear message for Jerry Jones about George Pickens contract