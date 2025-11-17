Dallas Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland tribute helmet sticker unveiled
The Dallas Cowboys are taking the field on Monday night in primetime and making sure that everyone takes a moment to remember defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically died at age 24 on Thursday, November 6.
Dallas has planned several tributes for tonight's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, with special warm-up t-shirts and helmet stickers.
The Cowboys also set up a locker at Allegiant Stadium with Kneeland's No. 94 jersey on full display. It will be an emotional night for all of the players involved.
As the Cowboys took the field for pre-game warm-ups, photos began making the rounds of the Cowboys' helmets, which feature a navy blue decal with Kneeland's number.
Kickoff between Dallas and Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, with Joe Buck and Cowboys great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman on the call.
The Cowboys currently sit as a 3.5-point favorite on the road against the Raiders, with the over/under set for 49.5 total points, so fans could be in store for a shootout.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
Family remembers 'beloved' Marshawn Kneeland
Kneeland's family issued a heartbreaking statement on the loss of their beloved family member, thanking everyone for their support and remembering him as a shining light.
"We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief. As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field -- as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired.
"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community. During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn's life and legacy."
