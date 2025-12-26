Cowboys RB Malik Davis' early career mirrors unexpected breakout
In this story:
After four quiet years buried on the depth chart, Rico Dowdle exploded as the Dallas Cowboys' breakout star in 2024, becoming the franchise's first undrafted free agent to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. History could repeat itself now with one of Dowdle's former teammates, Malik Davis.
Davis, who originally didn't make the roster this season, took over as the No. 2 running back when rookie Jaydon Blue was unable to hold down the job. He had his best performance of the year in Week 17, racking up 103 yards on 20 attempts.
MORE: Cowboys must poach Bears star assistant to fix biggest coaching staff blunder
With his fourth season coming to an end, it's surprising to see how similar his numbers are to Dowdle during his first four years with the team.
Dowdle entered his fifth season as the backup to Ezekiel Elliott, but the former No. 4 overall pick didn't keep the starting job for long. Dowdle took over and recorded 1,079 yards to lead the team.
In free agency, Dowdle left and signed with the Carolina Panthers. He continued his success with 1,007 yards and six touchdowns. While fans were initially frustrated with his departure, the performance of Javonte Williams eased the pain.
What would make the front office look even better, however, is if Davis has a breakout season in his fifth season similar to Dowdle's.
Could Malik Davis be in line for an increased workload in 2026?
Davis is likely to return next season, but would that guarantee an increased role with the team?
Perhaps, but that's dependent on who else is on the roster. If Williams re-signs, he's more than likely going to be the bellcow back once again.
MORE: Cowboys must poach Bears star assistant to fix biggest coaching staff blunder
They also have Blue, who will be given a chance to improve his standing on the depth chart during the offseason. Another potential roadblock for Davis is Phil Mafah, their seventh-round pick who has yet to make his debut.
That said, the Cowboys know they have plenty of options and if Davis is given a chance, he's proven he will take advantage.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders
Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders
Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win
Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners
New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.