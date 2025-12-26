Cowboys RB Malik Davis' early career mirrors unexpected breakout

After four quiet years buried on the depth chart, Rico Dowdle exploded as the Dallas Cowboys' breakout star in 2024, becoming the franchise's first undrafted free agent to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. History could repeat itself now with one of Dowdle's former teammates, Malik Davis.

Davis, who originally didn't make the roster this season, took over as the No. 2 running back when rookie Jaydon Blue was unable to hold down the job. He had his best performance of the year in Week 17, racking up 103 yards on 20 attempts.

With his fourth season coming to an end, it's surprising to see how similar his numbers are to Dowdle during his first four years with the team.

Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle have very similar numbers in their first four years, including missing an entire season.



Rico = 96 carries, 385 yards, 4.0 ypc, 2 TDs

Malik = 90 carries, 411 yards, 4.8 ypc, 3 TDs



Dowdle broke out the following year.

Dowdle entered his fifth season as the backup to Ezekiel Elliott, but the former No. 4 overall pick didn't keep the starting job for long. Dowdle took over and recorded 1,079 yards to lead the team.

In free agency, Dowdle left and signed with the Carolina Panthers. He continued his success with 1,007 yards and six touchdowns. While fans were initially frustrated with his departure, the performance of Javonte Williams eased the pain.

What would make the front office look even better, however, is if Davis has a breakout season in his fifth season similar to Dowdle's.

Could Malik Davis be in line for an increased workload in 2026?

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Davis is likely to return next season, but would that guarantee an increased role with the team?

Perhaps, but that's dependent on who else is on the roster. If Williams re-signs, he's more than likely going to be the bellcow back once again.

They also have Blue, who will be given a chance to improve his standing on the depth chart during the offseason. Another potential roadblock for Davis is Phil Mafah, their seventh-round pick who has yet to make his debut.

That said, the Cowboys know they have plenty of options and if Davis is given a chance, he's proven he will take advantage.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

