Cowboys face another contract nightmare after Jerry Jones comments on George Pickens

This season got off to a poor start for the Dallas Cowboys, thanks to Jerry Jones being incredibly stubborn. With Micah Parsons entering the final year of his contract, Jones decided a private conversation with Parsons was an agreement on a new deal.

He then got upset when Parsons dared to include his agent, which led to the deal blowing up. After plenty of back-and-forth through the media, which included Jones insulting Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Fans who still have nightmares about the way Jones ruined their summer might not want to hear his latest comments. Jones was asked about upcoming negotiations with George Pickens, who is a free agent in 2026. Pickens shares an agent with Parsons, and Jones says he's not sure if he will negotiate with Mulugheta.

"I don't know. We'll see how it goes. Probably both, but I certainly expect to be speaking with George." Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Tommy Yarish of the team's official website.

Jerry Jones didn't learn from previous mistakes

One of the frustrating things about rooting for a team run by Jerry Jones is how long it takes for him to make changes. Jones is self-assured, which is why he's had so much success in life. Unfortunately, that confidence can lead to repeated mistakes, which could be the case here.

Jones doesn't believe he did anything wrong, still firmly stating that Parsons is the one who backed out of a deal. Instead of learning from this and saying he will keep Mulugheta in the loop, Jones still thinks he should be allowed to negotiate with the players directly.

Hopefully, things will work out, but this is a discouraging sign for fans who hope to see Pickens back in Dallas next season.

