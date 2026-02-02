Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens Contract Talks Raise Slight Concern

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason is underway, with some major moves on the defensive side of the ball as the team rebuilds its staff. However, there are still some major issues on the offense that need some attention.

Star wide receiver George Pickens is coming off a breakout year and is set to hit the open market in NFL free agency, unless the team decides to utilize the franchise tag or can agree to a long-term deal.

Offseason contract drama is no stranger to Cowboys Nation, but there was some hope that the team wouldn't drag its feet with their latest star.

Unfortunately, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys and Pickens have not yet had any contract talks.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after catching a touchdown against the New York Jets | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"Not having talks with Pickens at this point isn’t concerning, but after what transpired last offseason, when club officials failed to reach a deal with star pass rusher Micah Parsons, eventually leading to a trade, the thought of getting a deal done sooner rather than later seems prudent," Watkins wrote.

While the news could be a little alarming, the good news is the front office and players like Dak Prescott have been outspoken about their desire to re-sign Pickens.

Last season, Pickens hauled in 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns -- which were all career highs. As a result, Pickens was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Hopefully the two sides will be able to start negotiations as soon as possible so the dread of another contract saga does not fully sink in.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

