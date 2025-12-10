Cowboys get positive injury news as defensive tone-setter returns to practice

The Dallas Cowboys were without one of their key defensive players last Thursday and it showed.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was dealing with a hamstring injury all week and tested out the injury before the game. He was unable to play, leaving Dallas without their best edge run defender.

With him out, the Detroit Lions had plenty of success on the ground, running for 109 yards with an average of 5.0 per attempt. That was in stark contrast to their recent performances where they were having plenty of success against the run.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, Clowney shouldn’t be out much longer. He’s expected to be back at practice on Wednesday, which means he should suit up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clowney, who was signed after Week 2, has played in nine games with three starts for Dallas. He has 27 tackles and four sacks and just put together his best game in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

During their Thanksgiving Day win, Clowney had six tackles and sacked Patrick Mahomes twice.

Dallas Cowboys defense can get back on track vs. Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Dallas needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, and their defense will be key to their chances.

Their offense has been among the best in the league all year, but the defense has been a sore spot. As they proved during their recent three-game win streak, the Cowboys can beat anyone if the defense simply plays average football.

While they’ve failed to do this in most games this year, the Vikings are a team they can find success against. Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been inconsistent, with the Vikings currently 30th in the league in passing yardage.

Dallas is favored in this one, but more importantly, it’s the perfect chance for Clowney and their defense to build confidence.

