3 Senior Bowl Standouts at Offensive Tackle the Cowboys Can’t Ignore

Despite their 7-9-1 record for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott had a fantastic season in 2025.

Prescott completed 67.3 percent of his attempts for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. While he had help with two great wideouts and a strong run game, the offensive line did him no favors, finishing 21st overall, according to PFF.

If Dallas is serious about capitalizing on Prescott's prime, they need to get better in pass protection. Their three interior starters are great, but they need to improve at offensive tackle. Whether it's replacing Terence Steele at right tackle or Tyler Guyton on the left side, the Cowboys should be paying attention to these three standouts from the Senior Bowl.

Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

National Team offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover of Texas A&M looks for a block during National Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dallas could look to move on from Terence Steele at right tackle, which would free up cap space while potentially improving their offense. One option is to find a new left tackle and allow Tyler Guyton to move to the right side, where he played collegiately. The other is to get a true right tackle.

Either way, they need options, and could find some with Dametrious Crownover from Texas A&M. Standing 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Crownover possesses quick feet and plenty of power. He took some snaps at left tackle during his career so that he could have some flexibility as well.

Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover has been the best offensive tackle in the one-on-one drills. Here he is shutting down Romello Height. Those long arms are a huge advantage pic.twitter.com/A24Z6HEgUA — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

His showing during the Senior Bowl has increased his stock and the Cowboys should be paying attention.

Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker runs onto the field during senior recognition. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another option at right tackle could be Iowa's Gennings Dunker, who is becoming a star at the Senior Bowl. His mullet has fans buzzing, but his power and versatility are what scouts love.

Every 1-1 rep for Iowa OL Gennings Dunker on Day 1.



Prettty good at both RT/RG. pic.twitter.com/jxEi8t20Iu — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

The problem with Dunker is his lack of movement. He's not incredibly agile, which could be a problem, especially if he's playing tackle.

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive tackle Max Iheanachor against the Arizona Wildcats. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arguably, the best offensive tackle at the Senior Bowl has been ASU's Max Iheanachor. Also primarily a right tackle, Iheanachor is new to the game after not playing football until recently. He did play soccer and basketball, which is why his athleticism stands out as it does.

He's still improving and working with someone such as Klayton Adams could help him unlock his full potential.

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor (6055, 325) has been one of the better tackles in Mobile so far. A prospect to watch today.



Didn’t play football in high school. His basketball and soccer background both show up in his lower half. Very good feet. pic.twitter.com/a2dIv68PRK — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 29, 2026

Seen as a second, or third-round pick, the Cowboys could consider Iheanachor as a target if they trade back and add extra picks.

