Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys defense, insists Matt Eberflus isn’t sole problem

Defense has been a major issue for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and Jerry Jones has been adamant that he wants things to get better in 2026.

This has led to a widespread belief that Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will decide to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but there's no guarantee that this will happen.

Jones spoke about the situation on 105.3 The Fan, and while he didn't come to the defense of Eberflus, he reminded everyone that this defense has a lot of reasons for failing. Eberflus is a part of that, but as Jones says, one person doesn't deserve all the blame.

“Make no mistake about it, everybody had their finger in what we did out there defensively,” Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Everybody. It’s not just a one-man blame at all. I say that because therein lies what you have to sit down and figure out, what, if anything, you want to change. We’ll get to that pronto. Everybody involved in this thing, I’m sure, has been thinking ahead about how to adjust out of our results this year."

“The main thing in football is that it is rare when you have one coach or one player that is the cause or the solution to the problem. That’s the main thing I’d like to emphasize to anybody listening. We’re trying to solve the problem and try to get better where we are. One guy is not going to do that.”

Cowboys must move on from Matt Eberflus this offseason

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jones is correct in saying one man doesn't deserve all the blame, but there's no way Eberflus can return after such an abysmal showing.

We can point to personnel issues all we want, and there are several personnel issues, but Eberflus was unable to show any sustained improvement throughout the season. Even fixing the roster won't matter if the coach isn't able to maximize the talent.

That's why one of the first moves they need to make this offseason is to find someone who can replace Eberflus and help the defense improve.

