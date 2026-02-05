Cowboys Face Interesting Question if George Pickens’ Contract Exceeds CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys had a strong presence at the NFL Pro Bowl with many of their offensive stars making the team.

That includes wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who are arguably the best duo in the NFL right now. Pickens, however, is a free agent and while Dallas wants him back, there are questions to answer in regard to his next contract.

Dallas could use the franchise tag, but then they would be on the hook for roughly $28.1 million this season, with all of that counting against the salary cap. If they wanted to spread out his salary, they could work out an extension.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

The potential issue here would be that Lamb just landed an extension in 2024, paying him $136 million over four years. Given Pickens’ performance in 2025, he could ask for more than the $34 million per year average that Lamb is making.

From here, the question turns to whether that could cause an issue with Lamb. Dallas doesn’t need to worry too much about this thankfully, as Lamb said he doesn’t care if Pickens makes more than him, he just wants his teammate to get what he’s earned.

"I don't care about that, I just want my man to get what he deserves," Lamb said on San Antonio's Sports Star radio station via Tommy Yarrish.

"As for me, I know I'm good. I'm fine. Me and my family, we're straight, and I just want to compete at the highest level and I want to compete for a ring."

CeeDee Lamb wants George Pickens to get paid

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lamb also said Pickens has earned everything he’s about to get paid, saying his only focus will be on congratulating his friend.

MORE: Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher

"The money will come if you play good, so just play good and let everything else take care of itself," Lamb said. "As for GP, he's well deserving. He deserves every penny that he gets. And if he gets more than me, I'm going to congratulate him on that."

Even if Dallas used the franchise tag on Pickens, there’s a high probability that his agent, David Mulugheta, will still push for an extension. Thankfully, Lamb’s approach eliminates one concern should this happen.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall