Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney misses massive contract bonus due to unfortunate reason

The Dallas Cowboys concluded their 2025-26 NFL season with a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, the Cowboys finished 7-9-1, recording a losing record for the second straight year and allowing over 500 points for the first time in franchise history.

Defensively, Dallas was a complete failure this fall, sitting near the bottom of the league in most metrics. The franchise has already moved on from former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, and could part ways with first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Changes are coming to the Cowboys, that much has been emphasized by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, along with Jerry Jones.

There are some pieces the franchise would like to keep, including veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 overall pick saved his best for last, recording a career-high three sacks in the loss to New York.

The performance allowed Clowney to reach a potential incentive, but language in his contract will prevent Dallas from paying out any extra money.

Jadeveon Clowney Reaches 8.5 Sacks But Won't Get $750K

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clowney had multiple incentives added to his one-year deal with Dallas, including sacks + playoffs bonus where he could've made $250K for six sacks, $750K for eight sacks, and $1.5 million for ten sacks, per Spotrac.

Despite three sacks on Sunday, bringing his season total to 8.5 sacks, the Cowboys won't have to pay out Clowney's $750K since they didn't make the playoffs.

Dallas was officially eliminated from the playoff hunt in the middle of December while on a season-worst three-game losing streak.

That's a tough way to lose a check.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tackles New York Giants running back Devin Singletary at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clowney could have earned $1 million, regardless of making the postseason, if he had reached 12 sacks. Instead, he came up 3.5 sacks short of that mark.

Either way, Clowney is expected to draw attention from other teams in free agency, and this performance very well might bump up his next contract.

There is mutual interest between Clowney and the Cowboys to keep him in Dallas.

In his 12th season in the league, Clowney appeared in 13 games, totaling 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.

