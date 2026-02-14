Cowboys Legend Pens Thank You Note to Trump After Receiving Pardon

Dallas Cowboys all-time great Nate Newton received some good news this week when it was announced that he and four other ex-NFL players received pardons from President Donald Trump.

The five former players were pardoned on charges that ranged from perjury to drug trafficking.

Newton pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after a December 12, 2001, arrest, after authorities discovered $10,000 cash and 175 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. He had been arrested five weeks earlier with 213 pounds of marijuana in his white van.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally informed Newton of his pardon, according to White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson.

After the news, Newton took to social media to pen a personal thank you note to President Trump.

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Nate Newton during the regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

"I would like to thank President Trump and all of those that work under him who put this Pardon into effect," Newton wrote on X. "Thank you, Sir, for taking time out of your busy day in running this country. Thank you, sincerely, and may God bless you."

Throughout his 14-year NFL career, Newton was a three-time Super Bowl champion, two-time first-team All-Pro, and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Other ex-NFL stars who were granted clemency include Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, former Baltimore Ravens superstar Jamal Lewis, running back Travis Henry, and College Football Hall of Famer Billy Cannon, whose pardon comes posthumously.

Since leaving prison, Newton has reformed his life and denounced his past behavior. He has since returned to the Dallas sports world as part of the media, working in the Cowboys' media department. The next order of business should be getting Newton inducted in his worthy spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dallas Cowboys guard Nate Newton on the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium | James D. Smith-Imagn Images

