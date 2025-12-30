Cowboys make shocking Trevon Diggs decision ahead of season finale

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been battling injuries all season long, with star cornerback Trevon Diggs one of the main storylines throughout the year.

Entering the NFL finale, there were questions about Diggs' future in Dallas beyond this season.

Now, those questions can be put to rest.

On Tuesday, December 30, the Cowboys released Diggs in a surprising move ahead of the offseason. Todd Archer of ESPN was first to report the news. Diggs will now hit the waiver wire, and if he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent.

Diggs has been a shell of the former All-Pro form he once displayed, allowing a 156.3 passer rating in coverage this year. A perfect passer rating is 158.3, highlighting how poorly he has performed.

It is the highest passer rating allowed by a cornerback since 2020.

This season, Diggs has played in just eight games, recording 25 tackles. He did not record an interception or a single pass defensed throughout the year.

With Diggs now on the outs, the Cowboys will get increased reps for the team's younger defensive backs, who will be fighting to earn a role on the roster moving forward.

Trevon Diggs' rollercoaster 2025 campaign

Diggs was briefly benched earlier this season, with the Cowboys' coaching staff suggesting it was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his inconsistent play to start the year.

He then missed time with the mystery concussion suffered during an "accident" at his home. There has been very little information about the incident, other than Diggs saying, "It happens, it's life. Things happen."

Diggs has played in just 21 of 53 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team, with two interceptions.

