Cowboys defender focused on moving forward after reduced role vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways, taking down the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, 30-23.

In the victory, the Cowboys surrendered their fewest number of points in over a month. Dallas built a 21-3 advantage, but the defense started to taper off in the second half. In the end, they did enough to hold on for a hard-fought NFC East win.

With Dallas looking for answers, one defender found himself phased out of the lineup. The Cowboys made a low-risk, high-reward move at the NFL's trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

Wilson didn't play a single defensive snap on Thursday, something he's just trying to move forward from.

Logan Wilson Not Worried About Lack Of Playing Time Against Washington

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (55) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wilson struggled during the end of his tenure with the Bengals, and his time in Dallas has been up-and-down. In six appearances with the Cowboys, he's totaled 17 tackles, stacking up as one of the ten-lowest graded players on defense, per PFF.

The 29-year-old expected to play against Washington, but leaves those decisions up to the coaching staff.

“I was told I was part of [the gameplan], but that there wasn’t a bunch of snaps," Wilson said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. "But yeah, that’s just how it shook out. I honestly don’t worry about things that I can’t control. It’s up to them to figure out how they want to use us. I just worry about executing when I’m out there.”

Even Jerry Jones was confused as to why Wilson wasn't in the mix. Jones has clearly been displeased with the way defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is operating.

Instead of playing Wilson, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Shemar James soaked up the majority of snaps at linebacker.

“I don’t have an explanation for you for why Wilson wasn’t in there," Jones said on Friday. "We planned to have him in there. He needs to be in there. He has good instincts. The reason we got him was because he reads the play quick and can basically be in his lane of responsibility and react quick. It’s critical that a linebacker have quick reacting (ability). He’s able to do that. That’s why we got him.”

Wilson is in the middle of a four-year/$36 million extension that he signed in Cincinnati. However, the Cowboys do have a potential out. If they move on from Wilson this offseason, none of his money would count against the dead cap.

A sixth-year pro, Wilson has totaled 558 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 25 pass deflections, and 11 interceptions. Wilson recorded 100+ tackles in four consecutive seasons from 2021-24, though that streak will be coming to an end this year.

It'll be interesting to see if Wilson is back in the lineup when the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in the regular-season finale on Sunday, January 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

