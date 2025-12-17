Cowboys making wrong decision with Dak Prescott to close out the season
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but their season is essentially over after an embarrassing home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Dallas still has three games left, with essentially only pride and stats to play for in a season that's featured a few highs, but mostly some disappointing and emotional lows.
Many fans likely want the Cowboys to tank the rest of the way in order to give the team a better draft position this April instead of winning meaningless games.
MORE: 2 Dallas Cowboys All-Pros absent from practice, including CeeDee Lamb
However, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't keen on throwing away the final three weeks of the season despite Dallas' playoff fate being all but sealed.
Dak Prescott to Play Final Three Games
Schottenheimer told the media Wednesday that he "wants to win" and that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing the final three games of the year.
While Prescott has a chance to finish the season as the 2025 leader in passing yards, Schottenheimer risks his starting quarterback suffering an injury that could linger into 2026 while also hurting Dallas' draft chances.
We've already seen Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons suffer torn ACLs, and the Cowboys can't afford to have Prescott added to that list.
In short, it's an awful decision from Schottenheimer, who can't risk sealing the fate of the 2026 campaign before it's even started by playing Prescott for essentially no reason.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys make 3 intriguing roster moves for final stretch of season
The Cowboys would be better off giving more reps to Joe Milton, who has shown some arm talent but remains extremely raw and under-developed. Milton has appeared in two games this season, going 6 of 9 passing for 99 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Sure, the Cowboys can still technically make the playoffs if they win out and the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final three games, but the priority should be keeping Prescott healthy while getting prepared for a bounce-back year next season.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows fall from grace after Week 15
NFC East power rankings, Cowboys crash back to reality after Week 15 disaster
Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer earns surprising grade through first 15 weeks
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7