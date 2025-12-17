The Dallas Cowboys are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but their season is essentially over after an embarrassing home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas still has three games left, with essentially only pride and stats to play for in a season that's featured a few highs, but mostly some disappointing and emotional lows.

Many fans likely want the Cowboys to tank the rest of the way in order to give the team a better draft position this April instead of winning meaningless games.

However, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't keen on throwing away the final three weeks of the season despite Dallas' playoff fate being all but sealed.

Dak Prescott to Play Final Three Games

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer told the media Wednesday that he "wants to win" and that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing the final three games of the year.

While Prescott has a chance to finish the season as the 2025 leader in passing yards, Schottenheimer risks his starting quarterback suffering an injury that could linger into 2026 while also hurting Dallas' draft chances.

We've already seen Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons suffer torn ACLs, and the Cowboys can't afford to have Prescott added to that list.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear when asked about potentially playing backup QB Joe Milton at some point these final three games: “I want to win,” so the plan will be to play Dak Prescott the rest of the season — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 17, 2025

In short, it's an awful decision from Schottenheimer, who can't risk sealing the fate of the 2026 campaign before it's even started by playing Prescott for essentially no reason.

The Cowboys would be better off giving more reps to Joe Milton, who has shown some arm talent but remains extremely raw and under-developed. Milton has appeared in two games this season, going 6 of 9 passing for 99 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Sure, the Cowboys can still technically make the playoffs if they win out and the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final three games, but the priority should be keeping Prescott healthy while getting prepared for a bounce-back year next season.

