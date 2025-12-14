Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings live stream: Watch SNF live online free

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night for a primetime showdown on NBC and Peacock, with the team needing a big win to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles and keep their NFL Playoff hopes alive.

Dallas enters the game as solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings, with the over/under set for 47.5 total points.

If you are not subscribed to Peacock, there is still a way to stream the game live online for free, but it requires another subscription.

For those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can get a 7-day free trial to Peacock. After the free trial ends, you will be charged $16.99 per month to continue the service.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call. Melissa Stark will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night.

All of the information you need to watch Sunday Night's game online can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb takes a knee before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5

How To Live Stream Sunday Night Football Online

A general view of the Sunday Night Football logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs just $7.99 a month and includes live coverage from NBC networks, WWE programming, Premier League, cycling, Pro Motocross, and NTT IndyCar Series—plus all of our Premium movies, TV shows, and more.

You can also get a 7-day free trial for Peacock if you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, but will be charged full price if you do not cancel before the trial ends.

