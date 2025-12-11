The Dallas Cowboys will return to the field on Sunday, December 14, with another crucial NFC clash when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium for Week 15.

Dallas enters the game with a slim chance to reach the postseason, but their hopes remain alive if the team can get back into the win column and get some help from around the league, most notably the Las Vegas Raiders against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the day.

The Cowboys will know that result when they take the field, because the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The game will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

On the call for the game will be Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, while Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.

Entering the weekend, the Cowboys are solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings, while the over/under is set for 47.5 total points.

Everything you need to catch Sunday'action can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 48.5

How To Live Stream Sunday Night Football Online

A general view of the Sunday Night Football logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year, while the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is $16.99/month or $169.99/year. If you have the $7.99/month Select Tier, you will need to upgrade your plan in order to watch live sports.

Peacock's sports library includes Sunday Night Football and select games throughout the season, Premier League soccer, Olympics coverage, Big Ten college sports, WWE, Golf, Motorsports, and so much more.

