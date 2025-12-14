Cowboys vs Vikings announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys will be back on the field under the bright lights for Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. It's a crucial game for the team, which sees its NFL playoff hopes on life support, with an outside shot at claiming the NFC East title.

Dallas enters the game just 1.5 games back from the division lead, and is a solid 5.5-point favorite over the visiting Vikings.

The Cowboys will see several key starters returning to the field after battling injuries throughout the week.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but several others will be a part of the Sunday viewing experience.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.

Cowboys vs. Vikings, Week 15 announcer pairing

NBC Sports Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico on play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary will be on the call, while Melissa Stark provides updates from the sideline throughout the night.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Cowboys vs Vikings referee assignment

The Cowboys-Vikings showdown will be called by Scott Novak's crew.

Novak began his NFL career in the 2014 season as a field judge before being promoted to referee at the start of the NFL season, after the retirements of Pete Morelli and Walt Coleman. Novak made NFL history by becoming the first official to wear No. 1.

This season, home teams have just a 30.77 percent winning percentage when Novak's crew is on the call, so let's hope that the Cowboys can buck the trend.

