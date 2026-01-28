Christian Parker Could Unlock Ideal Free Agent Fit for Cowboys Defense

With Christian Parker taking over as defensive coordinator, the Dallas Cowboys will be making some big changes on the defensive side of the ball.

Parker, who spent the past several years working under Vic Fangio, is likely to use a similar scheme, which is a hybrid 3-4. That led to changes with the coaching staff as the Cowboys have moved on from multiple assistants and have been looking for staff members who fit their scheme.

MORE: Christian Parker Could Help Cowboys Land Upgrade at LB in NFL Free Agency

As important as it is to find the right coaches, the Cowboys also need to improve their defensive roster. Currently, they have holes at just about every position, which means they won't be able to fill out their depth chart through the NFL draft alone.

Instead, Dallas must look to free agency, and with Parker running the defense, Reed Blankenship is a name that should be high on their list.

Reed Blankenship could help Christian Parker install Cowboys' new defense

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of the more frustrating aspects of the Dallas defense in 2025 was their inability to get on the same page. Even during their Week 18 loss to the New York Giants, defensive backs looked confused with their assignments and weren't lining up correctly.

MORE: Key Cowboys Assistant Could Be Poached By Steelers, Mike McCarthy

This led to multiple big plays being surrendered throughout the year.

Parker has to find a way to get players on the same page, and adding Blankenship could help that happen. With two years of experience working with Fangio and Parker, Blankenship knows exactly what's expected of him and his teammates. This knowledge would give the Cowboys a quarterback for the secondary, who could ensure they're all on the same page.

Blankenship also won't break the bank, with Spotrac estimating his salary at $7.1 million. That would be well worth it for a team that must perform better on the back end.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Defensive Duo With Strong NFL Links

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Dallas Cowboys Working to Keep Breakout Star From Leaving in NFL Free Agency

Will McClay Breaks Down Cowboys’ Approach to NFL Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys 'Unsung Hero' of 2025 Perfectly Rounds Out Elite NFL Unit