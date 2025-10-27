Cowboys' NFL Draft history proves front office fumbled major offseason move
The Dallas Cowboys put up an absolute stinker of a performance in their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday.
For the entire season, it has been the defense that looks like a junior varsity squad against the rest of the NFL. However, it wasn't just the defense that had a bad game against the Broncos.
The offense didn't answer the bell, but they're allowed to have an off night; they've been the unit to carry this team all season.
If this defense continues to look like this for the rest of the season, it's bound to make owner Jerry Jones do something drastic. Maybe even trade away his best defensive player. Wait, he already did that.
Jones sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers while telling fans the move would only make the defense better. Breaking news: It hasn't.
Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys shared that the Cowboys drafted 10 defensive players in the top 100 picks from the 2021-2024 drafts. Only one of those players wasn't considered a reach. Can you guess who that was?
Micah's Star Power
You guessed it, Parsons was the only player drafted in that time period that wasn't considered a reach at the time of his selection.
It's almost like a generational talent was on this roster before the start of the season. I wonder what Parsons has been up to since his exit.
Cowboys fans know of one thing he has done since his departure: making a game-saving tackle against his former team.
In Week 8, Parsons also reminded everyone of how dominant he can be.
Parsons once again made a game-changing play with his sack on Aaron Rodgers in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sure, the Cowboys have found some "steals" in the draft. However, they let a generational talent walk all because feelings got hurt.
