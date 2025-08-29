Jerry Jones' first words after Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade show no remorse
The Dallas Cowboys definitely made headlines when it was announced that the team was trading star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Many felt the contract dispute between the two parties would end like it normally does in Dallas, with Jerry Jones throwing bags of money at his star player.
However, things did not go that way this time, and Jones spoke with the media on Thursday night and shared how the team feels about the way this trade went down.
The first words out of Jones' mouth were probably exactly what everyone expected from the eccentric owner.
"We did think it was in the best interest for our organization for the future and this season as well," Jones said to open the press conference.
Most teams normally don't get better by trading their best player, who is continuing to reach the peak of their career. But maybe Jones sees something that we don't.
Jones rambled on about how the team needs to stop the run, and felt this trade would work by acquiring Kenny Clark. So, you may stop the run, but you also allowed the pass rush to get worse.
If you missed Jones' comments, I'm sure it will be easy to fill in the blanks. A bunch of jargon about the Cowboys getting better while everyone is turning the Packers into a Super Bowl contender. Only the Cowboys.
