Cowboys offense gets concerning injury news before Week 15 vs Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) are set to begin what hopes to be an improbable run to the playoffs when they host the Minnesota Vikings (5-8) at AT&T Stadium for a Week 15 matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas has started to get healthier on defense in recent weeks but now the injury issues on offense have been making headlines.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been working his way back from a concussion and appears set to play against Minnesota.

However, it's the status of one of his running mates in the passing game that will now be one to watch headed into Sunday night.

Jake Ferguson Misses Practice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After being listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was held out of practice altogether on Thursday with a calf injury.

This downgrade in Ferguson's status is certainly concerning considering he didn't start the week with the "DNP" designation. If he misses Week 15, the Cowboys will have to lean on Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford at tight end.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Minnesota has lost four of its last five games and is trending down late in the season. Dallas is expected to come away with the win against a Vikings team that's struggled on offense, though the Cowboys defense will need a bounce-back performance to limit Minnesota's chances of an upset win on the road.

So far this season, Ferguson has posted 75 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs with the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

