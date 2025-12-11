Cowboys offense gets concerning injury news before Week 15 vs Vikings
The Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) are set to begin what hopes to be an improbable run to the playoffs when they host the Minnesota Vikings (5-8) at AT&T Stadium for a Week 15 matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas has started to get healthier on defense in recent weeks but now the injury issues on offense have been making headlines.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been working his way back from a concussion and appears set to play against Minnesota.
MORE: 2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited
However, it's the status of one of his running mates in the passing game that will now be one to watch headed into Sunday night.
Jake Ferguson Misses Practice
After being listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was held out of practice altogether on Thursday with a calf injury.
This downgrade in Ferguson's status is certainly concerning considering he didn't start the week with the "DNP" designation. If he misses Week 15, the Cowboys will have to lean on Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford at tight end.
MORE: Cowboys getting key defensive piece back at Thursday practice
Fortunately for the Cowboys, Minnesota has lost four of its last five games and is trending down late in the season. Dallas is expected to come away with the win against a Vikings team that's struggled on offense, though the Cowboys defense will need a bounce-back performance to limit Minnesota's chances of an upset win on the road.
So far this season, Ferguson has posted 75 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns.
