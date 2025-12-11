CeeDee Lamb concussion update: Cowboys star gets news fans were waiting for

Dallas Cowboys fans have been holding their breath since watching superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb go down in the second half of the team's Thursday night loss to the Detroit Lions in a scary scene after suffering a concussion.

Lamb has been limited since suffering his concussion, and entering Thursday afternoon's practice session, the All-Pro pass catcher remained in NFL concussion protocol.

However, when the team returned to the practice field, there was good news for Lamb as he was a full participant in the session.

MORE: 2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Following practice, Lamb spoke to members of the media in the locker room and shared even better news: He has officially cleared concussion protocol, and is now on track to return for Sunday night's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lamb explained some of the challenges he faced while going through the league's concussion protocol.

"There's been a lot of work and eye discipline, and trying to frustrate myself, essentially, to see if I have any more residuals of the concussion, and any type of symptoms," he said, via DallasCowboys.com. "But as for me, now, it's just been heavy on rest, to be honest. I'm doing everything, meeting all my requirements, getting ahead of everything, and especially with the extra two to three days that we had off — I feel like that was big."

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

"… I'm happy for the training staff. I'm happy for everybody that's reached out. I'm happy for really just another opportunity of waking up and doing what I love again."

Having Lamb back on the field provides a major boost for the Cowboys offense, which needs to continue lighting up the scoreboard if the team is going to continue lighting up the scoreboard to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Lamb has been limited him to 57 catches for 865 yards and just three touchdowns.

Despite appearing in only 10 games, Lamb has five games with more than 100 yards receiving, tied with Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London for the second-most 100-yard games this season. Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba has the most this season with eight.

Lamb will hope to return to the field on Sunday, December 14, against the Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

6 starters listed on Cowboys injury report from Wednesday practice

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for an extension during final 4 weeks of season

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

Cowboys-Vikings announcer pairing & assignment for Week 15