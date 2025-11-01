Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' potential NFL trade deadline target gets asking price

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to several top pass rushers leading up to the NFL trade deadline, with one coming with a hefty asking price despite his injury history.

Josh Sanchez

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips celebrates after a tackle against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips celebrates after a tackle against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to several defensive star players ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with the front office hinting that a move could be in the works behind the scenes.

This year, there are some high-profile pass rushers who could be available, with the Cowboys being named as good fits for the top options.

One of the players who has consistently popped up in recent weeks is Miami Dolphins star Jaelan Phillips. Phillips is a former top-20 draft pick, but has struggled to stay healthy in recent years.

MORE: Cowboys legend calls out Jerry Jones' commitment after viral WSJ comment

Despite the injury history, multiple teams are reportedly calling the Dolphins about the 26-year-old pass-rusher, with Dianna Russini of The Athletic reporting Miami is seeking "at least" a third-round pick in return

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips as he releases the ball
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips as he releases the ball / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This season, Phillips has recorded 21 total tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and 3.5 runs stuffed.

The Dolphins have struggled during the 2025-26 regular season, falling to 2-7 after a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

MORE: Cowboys’ defensive struggles make Week 9 foe one of NFL’s top sleepers

The Dolphins are in the midst of a reset after a decade under the direction of Chris Grier, who was fired as general manager following the team's Week 9 loss. With a new GM set to take over, the Dolphins could potentially have a fire sale at the deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Risk Worth the Reward?

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At only 26 years old, Phillips has plenty of time to reach his full potential.

Phillips hasn't played a full season since 2022, when he recorded 61 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins would seek in addition to a third-round pick, but a late-round pick swap shouldn't be enough to derail any potential trade between the two sides.

For a unit in desperate need of help, Phillips could be a great addition if a deal can be hammered out.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI

