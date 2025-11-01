Dallas Cowboys' potential NFL trade deadline target gets asking price
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to several defensive star players ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with the front office hinting that a move could be in the works behind the scenes.
This year, there are some high-profile pass rushers who could be available, with the Cowboys being named as good fits for the top options.
One of the players who has consistently popped up in recent weeks is Miami Dolphins star Jaelan Phillips. Phillips is a former top-20 draft pick, but has struggled to stay healthy in recent years.
Cowboys legend calls out Jerry Jones' commitment after viral WSJ comment
Despite the injury history, multiple teams are reportedly calling the Dolphins about the 26-year-old pass-rusher, with Dianna Russini of The Athletic reporting Miami is seeking "at least" a third-round pick in return
This season, Phillips has recorded 21 total tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and 3.5 runs stuffed.
The Dolphins have struggled during the 2025-26 regular season, falling to 2-7 after a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Cowboys' defensive struggles make Week 9 foe one of NFL's top sleepers
The Dolphins are in the midst of a reset after a decade under the direction of Chris Grier, who was fired as general manager following the team's Week 9 loss. With a new GM set to take over, the Dolphins could potentially have a fire sale at the deadline.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Risk Worth the Reward?
At only 26 years old, Phillips has plenty of time to reach his full potential.
Phillips hasn't played a full season since 2022, when he recorded 61 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins would seek in addition to a third-round pick, but a late-round pick swap shouldn't be enough to derail any potential trade between the two sides.
For a unit in desperate need of help, Phillips could be a great addition if a deal can be hammered out.
