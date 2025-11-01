Cowboys’ defensive struggles make Week 9 foe one of NFL’s top sleepers
The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9 and have a good shot at improving to 4-4-1 before heading into the bye week.
Their chances of securing a win increased on Saturday, when it was announced that Kyler Murray would be out with a foot injury. In his place will be veteran Jacoby Brissett, who is a solid backup, but hasn't had the success that Murray has in AT&T Stadium.
That doesn't mean it's a guaranteed win for Dallas, however, especially with the way their defense has played this season. An example of how bad they've been on that side of the ball is evident in a recent piece from Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
Moton named his top sleepers in Week 9, and says Arizona's Bam Knight is a name to watch. Injuries have thrust Knight into a prominent role, and he's set to face a defense that surrenders the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
"Knight started in the Cardinals' previous game before the team's Week 8 bye, and he's recorded double-digit rush attempts in back-to-back outings, racking up 91 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Running back Emari Demercado missed Arizona's last game with an ankle injury, though even if he suits up, the 26-year-old will likely reclaim a limited third-down pass-catching role," Moton wrote.
"This week, Knight draws a highly favorable matchup with the Cowboys' 29th-ranked run defense. He could be in line for his best rushing performance Monday night. Dallas allows the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs."
Cowboys need Kenny Clark to deliver if they want to stop the run
When Dallas traded away Micah Parsons this year, Jerry Jones was adamant that he wanted a run-stuffing defensive tackle as part of the trade package.
That wound up being Kenny Clark, who made an impact early in the season on run defense. That hasn't been the case over the past few weeks, and Clark is the one who will have to step up if that's going to change.
While Knight is being named a sleeper, this is just as much of an opportunity for Clark and the defensive line to build some confidence. Whoever wins this matchup could go a long way in determining how this one plays out.
