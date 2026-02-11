Cowboys Legend Lays Out Perfect Plan For NFL Offseason, George Pickens Saga

The Dallas Cowboys are well-positioned to bounce back during the 2026 season, after missing the NFL playoffs for a second straight year. Dallas has a stellar offense in place and is working to rebuild the defense.

Of course, keeping the offense rolling is crucial to the team making an improvement next season, and it all starts with star wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens is coming off of a career-high year and could hit the open market if the Cowboys play things slow, so legendary running back Emmitt Smith spoke to Kay Adams during Super Bowl Week to lay out a perfect plan for the team to make a splash next season.

As far as Smith is concerned, the key for the Cowboys to bounce-back is to act quickly in the offseason and avoid dragging their feet like the front office has done in recent years.

"I would make that decision right now, or right before the draft, so I know how to proceed in the draft," Smith told Adams about the urgency to decide on Pickens' future in Dallas.

"Not only that, I would solidify my offensive scheme with [CeeDee] Lamb, Pickens, and [Jake Ferguson], the way we ran the ball with Javonte [Williams]. That solidifies the foundation."

Anyone who watched the Cowboys in 2025 knows where Smith is coming from. The offense produced several Pro Bowlers and top-five players at their respective positions, while the defense struggled to stop a nose bleed.

If the Cowboys can act quickly like Smith suggests, the offensive core will remain in place, and give the team extra attention on defense throughout free agency and the NFL Draft. That is the key to success in Dallas, because the championship offense is already in place.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown with Dak Prescott against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

