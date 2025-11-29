Cowboys legend trolls Eagles in wild poncho rant after Black Friday collapse

The Dallas Cowboys got to enjoy Black Friday off after coming up with a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. Dallas is on a three-game winning streak to end November, and is watching their slim NFL playoff hopes continue to grow.

On Friday, the Cowboys got another lifeline for the postseason, with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles falling to the Chicago Bears, just six days after blowing a 21-0 lead to Dallas.

Dallas is now within striking distance of the NFC East title, and no one was happier than Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Irvin took to social media to troll the Eagles for their current slump with his unmatched energy, while claiming that his "lucky poncho" will help catipult the Cowboys to the postseason.

"Y'all see that? Did the Philadelphia Eagles just lose another game? I got to get out of here. I can't even talk about it right now. I want to sit here and spend more time about it, but maybe I'll do this tonight when I land in Pittsburgh because I got to go catch a plane to Pittsburgh. But Philly is lost," Irvin said.

"I don't know, the way Philly looks, we may win the NFC East with this lucky... My lucky poncho here that my Mexican-American brother gave me."

Apparently, Irvin was gifted a Cowboys poncho that has brought luck to the Cowboys, so we're going to have to continue rooting for Irvin to rock the look on game days.

"My lucky poncho here. Ever since I got this poncho, we've been on a run. 3-0. The Eagles been on a run. 0-2. That's what I'm talking about right here. Poncho Mike. Poncho Mike. And we're going to put y'all card to the playoffs. That's what the Dallas Cowboys doing. Poncho Mike, to the playoffs!"

NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas' next hurdle comes in Week 14, when the Cowboys make the trip to Ford Field for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Dallas is no longer in do-or-die territory, but a win over the Lions, who are also in the Wildcard hunt, goes a long way in making the playoff dreams a reality for the Cowboys.

Path to the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a catch over Philadelphia Eagles DBs Cooper DeJean and Sydney Brown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What seemed like a pipe dream entering November is now well within reach. The Cowboys sit just 1.5 games out of first place in the division, with momentum on their side while the Eagles struggle to find their offensive identity.

If the Cowboys can win two games more than the Eagles in the final five weeks, the division title will be theirs, and will contine the revolving door at the top of the NFC East, extending the streak of a new division champion every season to 21 years.

Cowboys' remaining schedule: at Lions; vs. Vikings; vs. Chargers; at Commanders; at Giants

Eagles' remaining schedule: at Chargers; vs Raiders; at Commanders; at Bills; vs. Commanders

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 4, so we will learn then whether the team can clear its first hurdle.

