Dallas Cowboys Record-Holder Gets NFL Coaching Gig With Elite AFC Team

Another former Dallas Cowboys star is moving up the coaching ranks. This time, it's the team's single-season rushing leader, DeMarco Murray.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Murray is moving up the coaching ranks and joining Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs staff as the team's running backs coach.

It's a major promotion for Murray, who was previously coaching running backs for his alma mater, the Oklahoma Sooners. He has been coaching at the college level since 2019 and is now leaping into the pros.

Murray, who was a third-round pick for the Cowboys in 2011, played four seasons in Dallas. His best year came in 2014, when he racked up 1,845 yards, earned first-team All-Pro honors, and was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Oklahoma Sooners running back coach Demarco Murray before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After his time with the Cowboys, Murray spent one season with the rival Philadelphia Eagles before finishing his career with the Tennessee Titans for two seasons. Throughout his seven NFL seasons, Murray recorded 7,174 yards, 49 touchdowns, and three Pro Bowl nods.

Murray now joins names like "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders, who head coach of theColorado Buffaloes, four-time All-Pro Jason Witten, who is now tight ends coach at Murray's alma mater, and former kicker Brett Maher, who was recently hired as special teams coordinator at his alma mater Nebraska.

It will be interesting to see how Murray performs in his new role under Andy Reid, but it's a great staff to be a part of as you make the transition from college to the pros.

The Chiefs desperately need help in the running game, after ranking No. 25 in the league last season, averaging just 106.6 yards per game with 23 touchdowns. With Patrick Mahomes out for the beginning of the year with a torn ACL, Murray is going to need to work his magic to keep the Chiefs offense afloat.

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray walks on the sideline during a game against the Houston Cougars | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

