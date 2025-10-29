Cowboys' salary cap space proves Dallas can make drastic move at NFL trade deadline

From today's internal NFL cap report, 10 teams with the most space ...



1) Patriots: $48.97M

2) Cowboys: $31.22M

3) Commanders: $26.28M

4) Lions: $23.91M

5) Browns: $21.74M

6) 49ers: $20.81M

7) Steelers: $20.45M

8) Seahawks: $20.16M

9) Titans: $18.75M

10) Panthers: $16.77M