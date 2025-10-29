Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals position battle to watch entering Week 9
There are only so many words that can be said about the Dallas Cowboys' pitiful performance in their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The time has come for the team and the fanbase to look ahead to Week 9. This week, the Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
It's a somewhat longer week for the team, which means more time for this coaching staff to get things figured out before they take the field again.
Most of the talk around this team has been about the defensive struggles. However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Wednesday about an offensive battle that folks should have their eye on.
The first-year head coach feels the battle for backup running back is heating up, and Schottenheimer spoke honestly about what he is looking for in that position.
"Javonte does everything right and so Jaydon's doing that, but again, I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about Malik Davis and the job he's doing for us. We're all about creating competition. It's not just creating competition on the defensive side of the ball for jobs and who's going to play. It's on offense as well and that would be another battle to watch," Schottenheimer told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Javonte Williams has been clear ahead of the rest of the backfield. Before the season, many believed that Jaydon Blue could fight for starting reps. Unfortunately, the former Texas Longhorns star hasn't had the ideal start to his NFL career.
Questions about Blue's effort on the field have been talked about since the summer. Schottenheimer is not shying away from the battle in his backfield.
Is there a chance this could create a healthy backfield? Absolutely. The game has changed so much that having multiple weapons in the backfield has really become the norm.
