Jerry Jones says Brian Schottenheimer, George Pickens have one major thing in common

The Dallas Cowboys had an eventful November, full of ups and downs that took place on and off the field. Through it all, the team rallied together and managed to put together an incredible three-game winning streak to keep their slim NFL Playoff hopes alive.

During the tumultuous month, there have been two constants for the Cowboys. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is proving to be the right leader for the team and has kept the locker room together, while George Pickens is balling out week after week and has emerged as a top-three wide receiver in the league.

Both men are new to their roles in Dallas, with Schottenheimer getting his promotion from offensive coordinator to head coach early in the offseason and Pickens joining Dallas via a post-NFL Draft trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since joining the team, both men have left their mark, and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been impressed. In fact, when speaking to the media following the team's Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jones had high praise for the duo and even shared his belief that the two share one thing in common.

The one thing: Exceeding expectations.

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer, wearing a t-shirt honoring Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed on November 6. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I’m gonna say the same thing about him as I can say about (George) Pickens, better than I could’ve hoped for," Jones said.

"This team is seeing [Schottenheimer] really as a head coach evolve, as a part of their play. And boy, that's really good stuff to build on. And so I emphasize that I'm seeing great, great tangible things that this team can use next week and in the future."

Schottenheimer will be the team's head coach for the foreseeable future, and hopefully Jones' comments mean Pickens is a part of those plans as well.

Dallas enters December on a three-game winning streak, with Schottenheimer in the Coach of the Year mix and Pickens second in the league in receiving yards (1,142) and third in receiving touchdowns (8). Let's hope every can build on the November success to help the late-season playoff push continue going strong.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 schedule

Dallas Cowboys stars celebrate with a turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

