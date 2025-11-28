The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 13 with some concerns in the secondary. Caelen Carson, who has been playing well as of late, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

That left them thin with rookie Shavon Revel Jr. moving into the starting spot in his place. They still felt confident with Revel joining DaRon Bland and Reddy Steward, but their depth is being tested even more.

During the second half, the Cowboys lost two defensive backs with Bland and starting safety Malik Hooker both suffering injuries.

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland and S Malik Hooker are both questionable to return. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 28, 2025

Bland suffered an apparent foot injury and was in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room. He returned to the field during the following offensive series, but was seen with a limp.

Cowboys defense not the same without Malik Hooker

As tough as it is to see Bland go down, the loss of Hooker could be far worse. He missed four games due to a toe injury, and the defense noticeably struggled without their leading safety.

Hooker returned in Week 11, the same game Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson debuted. It's no coincidence that the secondary has improved its communication with him on the field.

