Cowboys lose 2 starting DBs to injury during Week 13 showdown with Chiefs
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 13 with some concerns in the secondary. Caelen Carson, who has been playing well as of late, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
That left them thin with rookie Shavon Revel Jr. moving into the starting spot in his place. They still felt confident with Revel joining DaRon Bland and Reddy Steward, but their depth is being tested even more.
MORE: Post Malone honors Marshawn Kneeland during Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show
During the second half, the Cowboys lost two defensive backs with Bland and starting safety Malik Hooker both suffering injuries.
Bland suffered an apparent foot injury and was in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room. He returned to the field during the following offensive series, but was seen with a limp.
Cowboys defense not the same without Malik Hooker
As tough as it is to see Bland go down, the loss of Hooker could be far worse. He missed four games due to a toe injury, and the defense noticeably struggled without their leading safety.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb makes Dallas Cowboys history early on Thanksgiving
Hooker returned in Week 11, the same game Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson debuted. It's no coincidence that the secondary has improved its communication with him on the field.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —Empty heading
Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13 betting odds & preview
Cowboys keys to victory vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys officially rule out starting OT for Week 13, key CB questionable
Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game
Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB
Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.